Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury agree terms on heavyweight unification fight as Bob Arum claims ‘there are no more issues’ preventing £200million bout
Published
Bob Arum insists ‘there are no more issues’ preventing Anthony Joshua finally facing Tyson Fury for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world. The Top Rank supremo, who handles Fury’s business dealings alongside Frank Warren, has worked tirelessly on the deal since Joshua’s knockout of Kubrat Pulev in December. After dispatching the Bulgarian with consummate […]Full Article