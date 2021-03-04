Shannon Sharpe: Joel Embiid has a slight lead over LeBron, Harden, & Jokic for NBA MVP | UNDISPUTED

LeBron James sat out his first game of the season with the Los Angeles Lakers last night ahead of the All-Star Game this weekend. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Damian Lillard all had huge games that resulted in wins last night. This may have cost LeBron his frontrunner seat as FOX Bet now has Joel Embiid as the slight favorite to win MVP over The King. Hear who Shannon Sharpe thinks is the current MVP frontrunner.