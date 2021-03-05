News24.com | Australia beat New Zealand to force T20 series decider
Published
Australia crushed New Zealand by 50 runs in a low-scoring fourth Twenty20 international in Wellington Friday to level the series at 2-2.Full Article
Published
Australia crushed New Zealand by 50 runs in a low-scoring fourth Twenty20 international in Wellington Friday to level the series at 2-2.Full Article
Aaron Finch makes a 55-ball 79 as Australia successfully defend 156-6 to set up a decider in the five-match Twenty20 series against..