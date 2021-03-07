Netball: Silver Ferns clinch Constellation Cup with thrilling comeback win over Australia

Netball: Silver Ferns clinch Constellation Cup with thrilling comeback win over Australia

New Zealand Herald

Published

Silver Ferns 45Australia 43 It wasn't pretty and it wasn't easy, but the Silver Ferns have finally reclaimed the Constellation Cup.In another classic come-from-behind win over Australia in Christchurch, the Ferns claimed the...

Full Article