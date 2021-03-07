Silver Ferns 45Australia 43 It wasn't pretty and it wasn't easy, but the Silver Ferns have finally reclaimed the Constellation Cup.In another classic come-from-behind win over Australia in Christchurch, the Ferns claimed the...Full Article
Netball: Silver Ferns clinch Constellation Cup with thrilling comeback win over Australia
