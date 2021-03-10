Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo miss out on Champions League quarter-finals for first time since 2005 as Barcelona and Juventus crash out
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will both be missing from the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in 16 years. Ronaldo's Juventus crashed out of the tournament on Tuesday as ten-man Porto stunned the Italian giants in extra time to seal their place in the quarter-finals. The Portugal superstar was criticised for turning his […]