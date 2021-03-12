Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball team out of Big 12 tournament after positive COVID-19 test
The Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball team was set to play Texas in the the Big 12 tournament. A positive COVID-19 test forced them to withdraw.
Kansas withdrew from the Big 12 Tournament on Friday after a positive COVID-19 test within the men’s basketball program.