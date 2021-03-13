Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski draws level with Schalke legend Klaus Fisher as second-highest scorer in Bundesliga history
Robert Lewandowski drew level with Schalke legend Klaus Fisher as the second-highest scorer in Bundesliga history after finding the net in Bayern Munich’s 3-1 victory at Werder Bremen on Saturday. Lewandowski’s 268th goal in the competition came following a defensive mix-up, with the 32-year-old taking full advantage to score his side’s third goal of the […]Full Article