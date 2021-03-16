Shannon Sharpe: Patriots are 'major players' after spending a staggering $81M in free agency | UNDISPUTED

Bill Belichick isn’t usually aggressive in free agency, but after his first losing season since 2000, the New England Patriots made several splashes to kick off the NFL's legal tampering period. In fact, they spent more guaranteed money on free agents yesterday than in any offseason over the last decade. After agreeing to terms with tight end Jonnu Smith, the Patriots agreed to sign edge defender Matt Judon. New England then added Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne to their receiving corps that didn't feature anyone who went over 800 yards or 60 receptions in 2020. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Patriots new additions.