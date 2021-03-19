Paul Townend and Willie Mullins will be looking to make history with Al Boum Photo winning the Gold Cup for a third time.Full Article
Full list of racers and odds on Cheltenham Festival day four
Gloucester Citizen0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Full list of racers and odds on Cheltenham Festival day three
Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle is today's main race with Paisley Park heavily tipped to win this as the favourite
Gloucestershire Echo
Full list of racers and odds on Cheltenham Festival day two
Seven races on day two means there will be plenty of drama on the old course today
Gloucestershire Echo