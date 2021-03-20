Leeds United have shared an emotional tribute to their youngest ever player and record goalscorer Peter Lorimer following his passing at the age of 74 following a long-term illnessFull Article
Leeds' record goalscorer Peter Lorimer dies aged 74 following long-term illness
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Leeds United announce death of all-time top scorer and club legend Peter Lorimer at the age of 74
talkSPORT
Leeds United legend Peter Lorimer has died at the age of 74. The Premier League club announced on Saturday morning that their..