Sunday football LIVE: Celtic host champions Rangers at midday, Chelsea and Man United in FA Cup quarter-final ties, Arsenal and Tottenham Premier League action to come
talkSPORT.com brings you all the action during a busy day of football across the country. Celtic host champions Rangers in Old Firm derby at midday Chelsea v Sheffield United LIVE on talkSPORT – kick-off at 1:30pm – FA Cup quarter-final Leicester v Man United LIVE on talkSPORT – kick-off at 5pm – FA Cup quarter-final […]Full Article