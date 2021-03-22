Tottenham dressing room divided by ‘selfish’ players, Manchester United ‘had no real ideas’ in FA Cup exit at Leicester, Steve Bruce to remain as Newcastle boss – football news LIVE
Published
Keep up to date with all the latest sports news, views and gossip. TOP HEADLINES: Manchester United ‘had no ideas’ and ‘stuck’ if Bruno Fernandes can’t do it as Leicester’s Youri Tielemans hailed after FA Cup quarter-final win Chelsea vs Man City in FA Cup semi-final, Southampton face Leicester as Foxes knock out Manchester United […]Full Article