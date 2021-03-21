England in India 2021: Jofra Archer misses ODI series with elbow injury
Published
Fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss England's one-day international series against India next week because of an elbow injury.Full Article
Published
Fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss England's one-day international series against India next week because of an elbow injury.Full Article
Jofra Archer's elbow injury has "got worse" and "needs attention", admits England captain Eoin Morgan. The news places the bowler's..
Jofra Archer proved he had enough fitness, form and firepower to help England kick off their Twenty20 series against India with a..
Jofra Archer led the attack in style on his return from injury and Jason Roy hit form as England hammered India by eight wickets in..