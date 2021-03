Suarez hails era-defining Haaland as Atletico star prefers Dortmund ace to PSG´s Mbappe

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland will “define an era” according to Atletico Madrid forward Luis Suarez, who placed him ahead of Paris Saint-Germain sensation Kylian Mbappe. Haaland continues to take Europe by storm as the Dortmund forward reportedly attracts interest from Real Madrid, Manchester City, Barcelona, Manchester United, Chelsea, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool. The […]