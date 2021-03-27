Anthony Joshua tweets about Campbell Hatton fight as Ricky Hatton’s son makes his pro debut on the Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin undercard wearing Man City gloves and shorts
Anthony Joshua tweeted a message of support for Ricky Hatton's son Campbell Hatton prior to his professional debut on Saturday night. The 19-year-old is set to begin his campaign at super-featherweight against Jesus Ruiz (0-10). The fight will take place on the undercard of Dillian Whyte's rematch with Alexander Povetkin in Gibraltar. Campbell has signed […]