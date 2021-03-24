Campbell Hatton fight LIVE: Ricky Hatton’s son in action on Whyte vs Povetkin undercard – UK start time and how to watch

Campbell Hatton, son of British boxing legend Ricky Hatton, will make his professional debut this weekend on the undercard for Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin. Whyte and Povetkin clash in their eagerly-awaited rematch in Gibraltar this Saturday. There will be plenty of action before the main event including the first appearance of 19-year-old super-featherweight Campbell Hatton. Hatton, […]