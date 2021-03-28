Dillian Whyte got his revenge over Alexander Povetkin by stopping the Russian in the fourth round of their rematch to regain the WBC interim world heavyweight titleFull Article
Dillian Whyte beat Alexander Povetkin despite suffering with injured hamstring
