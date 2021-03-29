Mar.29 - Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton may have pipped Max Verstappen at the post after the Red Bull otherwise dominated the 2021 season opener in Bahrain. But the Dutch driver's boss Christian Horner was looking on the bright side late on Sunday. "There were a few rule changes this winter that apparently brought the teams at.....check out full post »Full Article
Hamilton says Verstappen will make him grey this season
F1-Fansite0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
World champion Lewis Hamilton holds off Verstappen to win a tense season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix
Euronews English
The race was effectively decided when Verstappen overtook Hamilton on Lap 53 but went too wide on a turn and off-track limits, so..
You might like
More coverage
Hamilton breaks another Schumacher F1 record in Bahrain season-opener
Daily Star
The Mercedes driver remarkably held off Red Bull's Max Verstappen to take his first win in a season-opening grand prix since 2015..