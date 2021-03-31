Emile Smith Rowe could miss the game against Liverpool on Sunday through injury, with Willian, Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli on standby to replace the Arsenal midfielderFull Article
Arteta has already hinted at Willian decision amid Smith Rowe injury blow
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta facing decision for Liverpool clash after inury blow
Mikel Arteta’s Gunners face reigning Premier League champions Liverpool on Saturday though may be without Emile Smith Rowe with..
Daily Star