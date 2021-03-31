Chelsea striker Timo Werner misses sitter as Germany lose to North Macedonia in first World Cup qualifying defeat since being thrashed 5-1 by England in 2001
Germany suffered a first World Cup qualifying defeat in almost 20 years as they lost 2-1 at home to North Macedonia on Wednesday. They last lost a World Cup qualifier when England inflicted a 5-1 thrashing on them in Munich in September 2001. Germany fell behind in first-half stoppage-time as Enis Bardhi's cross-cum-shot was turned […]