NCAA women's Final Four: UConn vs. Arizona and South Carolina vs. Stanford
Published
Led by freshman star Paige Bueckers, the UConn Huskies seek their first title since 2016. But first they face the Arizona Wildcats and Aari McDonald.
Published
Led by freshman star Paige Bueckers, the UConn Huskies seek their first title since 2016. But first they face the Arizona Wildcats and Aari McDonald.
Two No. 1 seeds, South Carolina and Stanford, face off in one semifinal. Another No. 1, UConn, takes on a No. 3 seed, Arizona, in..
Arizona's Adia Barnes and South Carolina's Dawn Staley will become the first pair of Black head coaches in a women's Final..