Man City vs Borussia Dortmund is ‘an audition for Pep Guardiola, not Erling Haaland’ with ‘every top club’ interested in signing striker in big-money transfer
Published
Man City’s Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund is an audition for Pep Guardiola… NOT Erling Haaland. That is according to former City midfielder Trevor Sinclair, who believes ‘every top club’ in Europe have set their sights on signing Haaland. The Borussia Dortmund striker is understood to be valued at £150million having scored 34 goals […]Full Article