Colin Cowherd: Zach Wilson wins in Jets’ Sam Darnold trade | THE HERD

Published

The New York Jets reached a deal with the Carolina Panthers to trade their quarterback Sam Darnold for 3 draft picks. Colin Cowherd talks this trade, and explains why the real winner in all of this is Former BYU draft prospect Zach Wilson.

