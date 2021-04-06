The New York Jets reached a deal with the Carolina Panthers to trade their quarterback Sam Darnold for 3 draft picks. Colin Cowherd talks this trade, and explains why the real winner in all of this is Former BYU draft prospect Zach Wilson.Full Article
Colin Cowherd: Zach Wilson wins in Jets’ Sam Darnold trade | THE HERD
