Emotional scenes at The Masters as Lee Elder, the first black golfer to compete at Augusta, becomes honorary starter as NBA star Steph Curry is among those to thank him
Published
There were emotional scenes at Augusta on the first day of the 2021 Masters. Lee Elder, who was the first black player to compete in the world famous golf tournament, joined former champions Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus as an honorary starter. Elder made his Masters debut in 1975 and recorded a best finish of […]Full Article