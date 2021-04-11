Leicester City stars James Maddison, Hamza Choudhury and Ayoze Perez dropped for West Ham match after Covid-19 lockdown breach
Leicester City City stars James Maddison, Hamza Choudhury, and Ayoze Perez were dropped for their match with West Ham after a reported Covid-19 lockdown breach. The trio were mysteriously absent from the Foxes’ squad at the London Stadium on Sunday. Queried about their non-attendance, Brendan Rodgers said ahead of the match: “Not available for this […]Full Article