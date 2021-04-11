Jose Mourinho says Heung-min Son is ‘very lucky his father is a better person’ than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after ‘conning’ officials claim in Tottenham’s 3-1 loss to Manchester United
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has hit back at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for claiming Heung-min Son 'conned' officials in Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United. Red Devils striker Edinson Cavani thought he had given his side the lead against Spurs when he fired past Hugo Lloris in the first-half. However, VAR disallowed the goal as Scott […]