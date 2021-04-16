Paul Pogba scathing about Jose Mourinho in explosive interview as he says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘doesn’t go against the players’ like former Manchester United manager and accuses him of deflecting away from Tottenham defeat with Heung-min Son comment
Published
Paul Pogba has given a damning verdict on Jose Mourinho’s management style, claiming the former Manchester United boss would cast players aside ‘like they don’t exist.’ Mourinho was Pogba’s record signing when he was given the Old Trafford job in the summer of 2016 – the Red Devils re-signing their former player for a then-world […]Full Article