He is seeded to meet Novak Djokovic in the final in Monte Carlo which if it materialises is likely to be a dress rehearsal for the French Open final. Nadal won his 13th Roland Garros title to draw level with Roger Federer`s record 20 Grand Slams by beating Djokovic in the coronavirus-delayed Paris final in October.Full Article
Rafael Nadal ready for Monte Carlo return
Mid-Day
