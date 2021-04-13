A host of clubs were interested in Jesse Lingard's signature in January but the Manchester United man owed David Moyes a favour after his spell as Manchester United managerFull Article
Jesse Lingard's move to West Ham was because of David Moyes' spell at Man United
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Solskjaer says Lingard will be coming back to Man United after West Ham loan
Football.london
Jesse Lingard has been linked with a permanent move to West Ham after impressing on loan, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has outlined..
You might like
More coverage
Moyes: Lingard can add to his game
Sky Sports UK
West Ham manager David Moyes says Jesse Lingard has room for improvement, despite being happy with the Manchester United..