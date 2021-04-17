Jesse Lingard injury â€˜not seriousâ€™ as star urged to â€˜repay West Hamâ€™s gambleâ€™ and sign on permanent transfer from Manchester United

West Ham manager David Moyes has played down any injury worries over Jesse Lingard, who has been urged repay the Hammersâ€™ â€˜gambleâ€™ and sign permanently from Manchester United. Lingard hobbled off the pitch towards the end of West Hamâ€™s 3-2 defeat at Newcastle United, prompting fears from supporters over their dreams of qualifying for the [â€¦]