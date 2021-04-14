Liverpool v Real Madrid live stream: How to watch tonightâ€™s Champions League quarter-final tie â€“ team news, TV channel and latest news
Published
Liverpool host Real Madrid tonight looking for another Champions League miracle to reach this seasonâ€™s semi-finals. Liverpool lost to Real in the final of the Champions League in 2018. They also suffered a 3-1 defeat in Spain last week with Vinicius Juniorâ€™s brace and Marco Asensioâ€™s strike putting Los Blancos in control of this quarter-final [â€¦]Full Article