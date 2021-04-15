An early home run by Gregory Polanco set the tone for what would be a 5-1 victory for the Pittsburgh Pirates over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night. Polanco slugged the homer off of a pitch from Joe Musgrove who made his first start since throwing the first no-hitter in Padres franchise history.Full Article
Polanco hits home run off of Musgrove in Pirates’ 5-1 win over Padres
