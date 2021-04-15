UA's Aari McDonald could be first point guard chosen in WNBA draft
Arizona's Aari McDonald improved her already high WNBA draft stock during the NCAA Tournament. Now she could be the first point guard taken in Thursday's first round.
No Arizona Wildcat has ever been selected in the first round of the WNBA draft. That will change this week.