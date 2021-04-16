‘Biggest joke I heard this year’ – Rangers ace Borna Barisic and Steven Gerrard hit back after John Kennedy says Celtic are still the best team in Scotland
Published
John Kennedy’s claims that Celtic are still the best team in Scotland have been branded a ‘joke‘ by Rangers defender Borna Barisic. The Parkhead caretaker boss has drawn scorn from the blue half of Glasgow ahead of Sunday’s Scottish Cup clash by insisting the Hoops remain top dogs. But now Barisic and boss Steven Gerrard […]Full Article