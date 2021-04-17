Anthony Joshua wants Wembley to host Tyson Fury fight
Published
Anthony Joshua says Wembley Stadium would be the "ideal" venue for the world heavyweight clash with rival British champion Tyson Fury.Full Article
Published
Anthony Joshua says Wembley Stadium would be the "ideal" venue for the world heavyweight clash with rival British champion Tyson Fury.Full Article
Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed that their all-British heavyweight unification bout will take place after promoter Eddie..
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have agreed a contract on an undisputed world heavyweight bout with a date and venue confirmation..