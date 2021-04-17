F1 Starting Grid 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

F1 Race Event: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Race Track: Autodromo Imola Start time: 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio Lewis Hamilton will start from pole for the 99th time tomorrow. The British driver out classified pole favourite and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. The Dutchman made an error in the.....check out full post »