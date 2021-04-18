Rap legend Snoop Dogg had offered UFC president Dana White a $2m (£1.4m) bet that Jake Paul would beat Ben Askren before the YouTube star earned a first-round winFull Article
Snoop Dogg calls out UFC chief Dana White over £1.4m bet after Jake Paul fight
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Snoop Dogg appears to win $2 million bet with Dana White thanks to Jake Paul knocking out Ben Askren
Snoop Dogg is waiting on a $2million windfall from Dana White thanks to Jake Paul. The YouTuber moved to to 3-0 as a professional..
talkSPORT