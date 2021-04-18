Anthony Joshua invites Floyd Mayweather and Wladimir Klitschko to help him prepare for Tyson Fury as Saudi Arabia emerges as front-runner for August showdown
Anthony Joshua has welcomed the inclusion of Wladimir Klitschko and Floyd Mayweather Jr as part of his preparations for his world heavyweight title fight with Tyson Fury. The 2012 Olympic Gold medallist is set to challenge ‘The Gypsy King’ for all of the heavyweight titles in the summer, with Saudi Arabia seemingly the frontrunner. The […]Full Article