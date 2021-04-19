Manchester United legend Gary Neville ‘absolutely disgusted’ with top English clubs deciding to join European Super League (Video)
The news that Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have chosen to proceed with the controversial European Super League project has caused a storm across the football world. Manchester United legend Gary Neville is one of the many who strongly oppose […]Full Article