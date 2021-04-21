The competition`s announcement on Sunday, made by 12 founding clubs including Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, was met with widespread criticism.Full Article
All six Premier League clubs withdraw from European Super League
Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli says the European Super League project cannot proceed following the withdrawal of the six Premier..
