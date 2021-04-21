Ryan Mason has named Gareth Bale in the starting XI to take on Southampton, with Harry Kane out injured, and Spurs fans are delighted with his inclusion in the teamFull Article
Spurs fans celebrate as Gareth Bale named in Ryan Mason's first Tottenham team
Football.london0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Tottenham team confirmed vs Southampton as Mason selects Bale but Kane out
Football.london
Here is the Tottenham team Ryan Mason has selected for his first game in charge of Spurs as they take on Southampton in the Premier..