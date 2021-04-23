In a video with husband Travis Browne, Rousey said: Umm, how do I put this? Pow, 4 months pregnant! Last four months. Ive been pregnant since January, so four months, woo, baby bump. I cant hide it anymore, so its time to show it off.Full Article
Rousey Rousey is four months pregnant
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Ronda Rousey Pregnant With First Child: 'Baddest Baby' Coming to You Soon
AceShowbiz
After more than 3 years of marriage with husband Travis Browne, the former UFC star will add mother to her resume as she reveals..
-
Ronda Rousey announces she is expecting her first child with husband Travis Browne
CBS Sports
-
Former WWE and UFC star Ronda Rousey announces pregnancy alongside husband Travis Browne
talkSPORT
-
Ronda Rousey & Travis Browne Are Expecting Their First Child!
Just Jared
-
Ronda Rousey Reveals That She’s Four Months Pregnant
Daily Caller
You might like
More coverage
Ronda Rousey announces she is pregnant on her YouTube channel
Former Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey announced in a YouTube video with her husband, Travis Browne, that she is four months..
FOX Sports