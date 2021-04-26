Tottenham’s Serge Aurier would ‘put you off management’ and is ‘one of the biggest liabilities in Premier League’, claims Jamie Carragher after Man City Carabao Cup defeat
Published
Jamie Carragher launched a savage attack on Tottenham’s Serge Aurier after his foul helped Manchester City to a fourth successive Carabao Cup triumph. Spurs looked like they were taking the Wembley contest to extra-game as City failed to make their relentless dominance count, before Aymeric Laporte headed home a Kevin De Bruyne free-kick late on. It was little […]Full Article