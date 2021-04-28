George North ‘heartbroken’ by cruel ACL injury to leave Warren Gatland facing Lions selection headache one week before squad announcement
George North will miss the British and Irish Lions Tour of South Africa after suffering a serious knee injury. The Wales back, who was a serious contender to play in midfield for Warren Gatland’s side, sustained the setback during Osprey’s victory against Cardiff Blues last weekend. North confirmed the news on Twitter, saying: “Sport can […]Full Article