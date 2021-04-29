‘Arsenal are the Sevilla of the Premier League: Just a very good Europa League side’ – Jamie O’Hara claims the Gunners will NEVER challenge for top titles as they did under Arsene Wenger
Arsenal have become ‘just a very good Europa League team’ and will NEVER again compete for the major titles in football, talkSPORT has been told. Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has said ‘those days are gone’ and the Gunners will not be an elite club for as long as unpopular owner Stan Kroenke is in […]Full Article