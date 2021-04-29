Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott elated with injury rehab progress: 'It's like a high'
Almost seven months after suffering a gruesome injury, Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is excited to share an update on his rehab progress.
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said he is "very impressed" with Dak Prescott's progress in his rehabilitation work for the ankle..