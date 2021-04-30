Miami Dolphins draft speedy Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle No. 6 as target for Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins draft speedy Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle No. 6 as target for Tua Tagovailoa

USATODAY.com

Published

Jaylen Waddle, who averaged 21.2 yards per catch last season, will be reunited with Tua Tagovailoa, his former collegiate quarterback.

Full Article