A trip to St James' Park is on the cards for Arsenal before they face Villarreal in the Europa League semi-final second legFull Article
Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream: Team news, odds and prediction
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Newcastle United vs Arsenal live: Live stream, kick-off time and team news
Football.london
Mikel Arteta's side face Steve Bruce's men at St. James' Park in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon
More coverage
Villarreal vs Arsenal live stream: Team news, prediction and odds
Football.london
Former boss Unai Emery welcomes his old club to Spain
West Ham vs Chelsea live stream: Team news, prediction and odds
Football.london
Arsenal vs Everton live stream: Team news, prediction and odds
Football.london