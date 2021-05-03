Roy Keane ‘would swap Paul Pogba for Jack Grealish tomorrow’ as he urges Manchester United to sign Aston Villa star and Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer
Roy Keane wants Manchester United to sign Jack Grealish this summer – and declared he would swap Paul Pogba for the Aston Villa star ‘tomorrow’. The former United captain thinks his old club need a new midfielder and striker to become serious Premier League title contenders next season – and called for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer […]Full Article