The Indian Premier League saw three positive Covid-19 cases emerge over the last two fixtures, leading to an immediate suspension as the country is hit by soaring casesFull Article
Indian Premier League suspended indefinitely as Covid-19 hits cricket season
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Indian Premier League cricket suspended after players contract Covid
FT.com
Organisers had faced criticism for allowing games to continue despite country’s health crisis
More coverage
Cricket: Indian Premier League suspended due to Covid-19 outbreaks within three teams
New Zealand Herald
The Indian Premier League has been suspended, with members of three separate franchises now testing positive for Covid-19.IPL..